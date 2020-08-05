Sports Emmys to Feature Remote Broadcast After April Postponement

The wife-and-husband team of Fox Sports’ Lindsay Czarniak and NBC’s Craig Melvin will host next week’s Sports Emmy Awards. The two will emcee the event from their Connecticut home, where Melvin has taped Today appearances and Czarniak filmed segments of NASCAR Race Hub, as the media world adjusted to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the 41st annual event Tuesday, they’ll be joined by eight presenters and more than 100 nominees videoing in from across the country. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will stream the show on its new, dedicated video platform, powered by Vimeo. Typically held in New York City, the event was scheduled for April before being postponed.

In addition to the technical challenges, the Emmys will also seek to address a sports media industry deeply impacted by COVID-19. This week, NBC’s regional networks from Boston to the Bay area were the latest to suffer through layoffs. More than 50 Fox Sports employees were let go in July in a move reportedly not directly tied to the pandemic.

“We’ve all had good friends laid off,” Sports Emmys executive director Justine Gubar said. “We’re just hoping next Tuesday night can be a chance for the community to stop, catch their breath and celebrate all the hard work they did last year.”

In March, nominees were announced across 42 categories, including a new Outstanding Esports Coverage category. Ernie Johnson and Mike Emrick were both nominated with a chance to repeat last year’s wins for Outstanding Studio Host and Play-by-Play Announcer, respectively. Lesley Visser will become the first woman to receive the group’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The trailblazing sportscaster, who has been at CBS for decades, was the first woman to report from a Super Bowl sideline and the first to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.