Kansas City MVP: Chiefs Quarterback Mahomes Acquires Stake in Royals

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning quarterback and game MVP Patrick Mahomes is the latest investor in the Kansas City Royals, the Major League Baseball team announced Tuesday.

“We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise,” said John Sherman, the baseball club’s new principal owner, said in a statement. “Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field.”

Sherman bought the Royals from the late David Glass last November for $1 billion. He was a minority owner of the Cleveland Indians and now heads the Royals investment group as chairman, chief executive and principal owner. The value of Mahomes’ stake in Royals’ franchise wasn’t made public.

Sherman noted that Mahomes spent plenty of time in baseball clubhouses as a kid.

Mahomes’ father Pat, pitched for three Major League teams in 11 seasons from 1992-2003 as a starter and reliever, amassing a record of 42-39 with a 5.47 ERA in 308 appearances for the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets.

Mahomes is the reigning MVP of the Super Bowl, having led the Chiefs to a come-from-behind, 31-20, fourth quarter comeback over the San Francisco 49ers this past Feb. 2. In the game at Miami, he was 26-of-42 for 286 yards with two TDs, two INTs, and 29 yards on nine running plays.

The victory was the first in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs since 1970. Mahomes was also named MVP of the NFL the season prior, in 2018.

“I’m honored to be a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Mahomes said. “I love this city and people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do.”