Yankees Add Phillies Next Week As Virus Wreaks Havoc on MLB Schedule

The New York Yankees have been rescheduled to play four games against the Philadelphia Phillies next week: two Monday and Tuesday at Yankee Stadium and the other pair Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The decision keeps the Miami Marlins in limbo. The Phillies were scheduled to play the Marlins for three games at Marlins Park next week, starting on Tuesday night.

The Marlins’ season was put on hold Tuesday. Including one more Wednesday, 18 on-field personnel – 15 Miami players and three coaches – tested positive for the coronavirus. Miami’s games this week against the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals through Sunday were already postponed.

“They put everyone in jeopardy,” a source said about the Marlins.

The Yanks and Phillies were slated to play the four games this week, but they were postponed because the Marlins last played at Philadelphia Sunday when three of their players tested positive.

Coronavirus tests on the Phillies players came back negative, though the team continued to isolate out of an abundance of caution. They will resume play against the Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia with a double-header Saturday. The Blue Jays were told by the Canadian federal government they couldn’t play their 30 home games in Toronto this season because of a rule demanding that all people crossing the border go into isolation for 14 days.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giminez said Tuesday that the same standard should be applied to the Marlins, and that they should obey the 14-day quarantine when the team returns to Florida to play any games.

MLB said Tuesday that 6,400 tests have been conducted since Friday and that there have been no new positive results among the on-field personnel of any club outside of the Marlins.

The Yanks had planned to play three games at Baltimore next week after the Orioles’ games against the Marlins were scratched. But two of them had already been rescheduled for Wednesday and Thursday night. The other will be made up later in the season.