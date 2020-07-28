Brooklyn Nets Name John Abbamondi as CEO of Team, Barclays Center

John Abbamondi will be responsible for leading the business strategy of BSE Global.

The Brooklyn Nets have named former Madison Square Garden executive John Abbamondi as chief executive officer of the parent company that controls the NBA team and Barclays Center.

Sportico reported on July 22 that Abbamondi, who until January was executive vice president of ticketing, suites and hospitality at MSG, overseeing the New York Knicks and Rangers, would be joining the organization.

He’ll be responsible for leading the business strategy of BSE Global, which is controlled by billionaire Joe Tsai.

Abbamondi replaces Oliver Weisberg, who was the interim CEO over the past year. Weisberg will represent ownership in his capacity as vice chairman of BSE Global and remain an alternate governor of the Nets, the team said in a statement.

Abbamondi is the most significant addition to the organization’s executive ranks since former Turner President David Levy left as CEO in November after two months on the job.

Prior to joining MSG in 2016, Abbamondi worked as senior vice president of team marketing and business operations at the National Basketball Association. There, he was responsible for boosting team profitability.

Abbamondi will be nominated to become an alternate governor of the Nets, who prior to the COVID-19 shutdown were averaging 16,403 at the Barclays Center, ranking 24th in the 30-team league.

The NBA is scheduled to restart its season on Thursday, with 22 teams participating in a quarantined environment in Florida.

Before entering the sports world Abbamondi served nine years as a Navy flight officer, participating in 40 combat missions over Iraq.

Abbamondi plans to relocate to Brooklyn from Manhattan in the fall, the team said.