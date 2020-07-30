NFL Adds Subway as Official League Sponsor, Replacing McDonald’s

The tie-up begins this fall with a new ad campaign featuring undisclosed NFL talent and personalities.

Subway has become an official sponsor of the National Football League, replacing McDonald’s in the quick-service restaurant category.

Financial terms of the multiyear deal weren’t disclosed in a statement announcing the agreement.

As part of the deal, Subway will have exclusive marketing rights and undisclosed opportunities at key NFL events and experiences, according to the statement. The brand will also sponsor NFL FLAG, the largest U.S. flag football league, and NFL Play60, a league initiative aimed at fostering better health among kids.

This isn’t the first time that Subway and the NFL, the most visible and valuable U.S. sports league, have struck a partnership.

The sandwich restaurant chain in 2017 became the lead sponsor of the NFL in the U.K., including the league’s games in London. The NFL has played regular-season games in London since 2007.

Subway has been using NFL players in its advertising, including J.J. Watt and his two NFL player brothers, T.J. and Derek.

The McDonald’s contract expired last year.

The NFL is scheduled to open its regular season on Sept. 10.

The other major U.S. sports leagues—the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball—have had their seasons interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL canceled preseason games as part of its virus-related changes.

Training camps are scheduled to open this week.

Carrie Walsh, Subway’s chief marketing officer, said “the possibilities for engagement are endless.”