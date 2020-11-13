LAFC Star Carlos Vela Tops List of Best-Selling MLS Jerseys for 2020

The MLS has unveiled its top-selling jerseys from the 2020 season. Coming in first was LAFC forward Carlos Vela, who was previously third last year. Vela led the league in goals during the 2019 season, while also capturing the Landon Donovan MVP Award. The rankings are based on the retail sales of Adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com since the beginning of 2020 and through the end of the league’s 25th season.

Following Vela are LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez. Hernandez signed a three-year deal with the Galaxy earlier this year and became the highest-paid player in the MLS at $6 million guaranteed annually. Martinez ranked third in goals last season and was also an MVP finalist.

Thirteen different clubs are represented among the top 25 jersey sales, including Inter Miami CF, which had three players ranked on the list for its inaugural season. The 2019 defending champion Seattle Sounders FC featured the most jerseys in the top 25, as Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz, Nicolas Lodeiro and Cristian Roldan all made the cut.

Players from 10 different countries: Argentina, Colombia, France, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Scotland, Uruguay, the United States and Venezuela had jerseys among the top sellers. Of the 25 players, 12 have played in a FIFA World Cup match for their national teams.

The 2020 MLS playoffs are scheduled to start Nov. 20, with the MLS Cup beginning on Dec. 12.