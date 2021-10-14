Sporticast: Red Sox Return to ALCS as Younger Fans Pack Fenway Park

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams chat with Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy about the MLB team’s playoff run, its historic stadium and its role in the greater Fenway Sports Group media, tech and entertainment platform.

Kennedy, who has been with the team for two decades, discusses the advantages of being part of Fenway Sports Group, the holding company founded by billionaire John Henry, which also owns Fenway Park, Liverpool F.C., Roush Fenway Racing and a portfolio of real estate. The FSG platform gives the Red Sox a more diverse revenue stream, an international footprint and the ability to work with a wider group of investors that includes NBA star LeBron James.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the industry, Kennedy mentions one silver lining: The return of fans has brought a much younger demographic to Fenway Park. He says the team worked intently with local colleges and through dynamic pricing, attracted more high school- and college-age fans. That’s all part of FSG’s broader plan to make Fenway a “365-day-a-year neighborhood and venue for live entertainment, not just for baseball, but indoor music and the like.”

Fenway Sports Group’s assets also include a majority stake in New England Sports Network, the team’s local RSN. Kennedy closes with an assessment of the challenges and opportunities facing that business as media consumption continues to shift quickly from linear television to streaming options.

