Celebrities Including Jay-Z, Durant and Rhianna Investing in Theragun Maker

Therabody has announced that its latest round of investing includes support from more than 100 names in sports, business, culture and entertainment. The group includes Jay-Z, Aaron Rodgers’ growth equity fund Rx3 Growth Partners, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Thirty Five Ventures, Rihanna, Russell Wilson and Ciara.

The tech wellness company’s products are used by medical professionals and consumers to treat pain, injuries and ailments, such as chronic neck and back pain.

”Therabody is at the forefront of incredible opportunities in the wellness space, and we look forward to seeing what else they’re going to accomplish,” Kleiman said in a statement.

Since its first fully operational year in 2017, Therabody, formerly known as Theragun, has tripled its overall revenue. The company has issued 126 patents globally and has another 138 pending. Therabody, which has its products in approximately 10,000 stores around the world, plans to use this round of fundraising towards further international expansion.

“To have such a significant number of premiere athletes, entrepreneurs and celebrities invest in our company is both an honor and a testament to the validity of Therabody’s products and mission,” Benjamin Nazarian, CEO of Therabody, said in a release. “Our investors not only see the value in taking care of their bodies naturally, but they are investing in both the industry and in a brand that they believe is creating impact. We’re fortunate to be working with some of the strongest and smartest people in the business, across various professions, and look forward to further revolutionizing health and recovery.”

Other investors include the Arizona Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins, Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova, the Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart and pop star Justin Timberlake.