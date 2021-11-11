Sporticast: Cincinnati’s Under Armour Saga and the Shrinking Apparel Market

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the University of Cincinnati’s slow business separation from Under Armour, which highlights a dramatic shift in the world of college apparel deals.

Under Armour has sought exits from a number of its biggest school deals, including Cincinnati’s, a move that’s spurred a market correction. With less competition, Nike and Adidas are offering less money than in the past, creating a strange paradox for Cincinnati, whose football team is now ranked No. 2. The Bearcats have likely never been more attractive for an apparel partner, and yet they’ll struggle to find a deal that pays close to their last Under Armour deal.

The hosts also talk about MLB’s looming labor fight. The league’s CBA expires in December, and the two sides appear to be very far apart. A work stoppage in 1994-95 had a dramatic impact on baseball at the time, but the sport may be on even more tenuous ground this time around.

Lastly, the hosts discuss a sports betting deal for the Manning family, Major League Soccer’s private equity guidelines and New York’s mobile sports betting licenses.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)



