Skip to main content
Newsletters

Sporticast: Billionaire Ballmer’s $1.8 Billion Arena, LeBron Selling Media Stake

By 
Eben Novy-Williams, Scott Soshnick
Sporticast Podcast Soshnick Novy-Williams
Designed by Mario Paulis

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Steve Ballmer’s plans for a new $1.8 billion arena for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers broke ground on the new arena, a project years in the making, last week in Inglewood, Calif. Scheduled to be ready for the 2024-25 season, the arena will radically transform the Clippers’ business, giving the team control over every revenue stream, and priority for scheduling, two things the team lacked as a tenant in the AEG-owned Staples Center.

Ballmer made it clear when the plans were unveiled that he spared no expense, including tens of millions in added costs for a top-tier scoreboard, sustainable building materials, more leg room and more bathrooms.

The hosts also discuss RedBird Capital nearing an investment into LeBron James’ production company, Sportradar’s first week as a public company, and a viral augmented-reality video from the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)

More PMC Sites

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Sportico Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad