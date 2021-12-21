Sporticast: Blitzer Moving on Guardians, NBA Team Values Soar

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a significant potential investment in Major League Baseball. David Blitzer, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, is nearing a deal to acquire a significant minority stake in the Cleveland Guardians.

According to Sportico‘s reporting, Blitzer is nearing a deal to purchase about 35% of the Guardians. He will also have a path to control the team at some point in the next decade. Should it happen, it would be the latest item in a Blitzer sports portfolio that includes NFL, NBA, NHL and English Premier League franchises. He is also part of a group in talks to acquire MLS franchise Real Salt Lake.

The hosts also discuss Sportico‘s recent NBA valuations, which showed steady appreciation despite a COVID-disrupted season. The New York Knicks ($6.12 billion) are the most valuable team in the league, followed by the Golden State Warriors ($6.03 billion) and Los Angeles Lakers ($5.63 billion).

Lastly, the hosts discuss the end of the Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville. The Jaguars fired Meyer last week after a myriad of off-field incidents, including accusations that he kicked a player earlier this season. The team fired Meyer “for cause,” which means that it isn’t planning to pay out the rest of his contract. That could lead to a legal battle.

