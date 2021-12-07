Sporticast: Mile-High Sale Price Coming Should Denver Broncos Hit Market

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest in the possible sale of the Denver Broncos. The NFL team is interviewing potential sell-side bankers, the strongest indication yet that the trust of late owner Pat Bowlen may choose to formally sell the franchise.

If that were to happen, the Broncos would fetch the highest price ever paid for a sports team. Sportico recently valued the team at $3.8 billion—the previous record for a team in a sale was the $3.3 billion valuation on the Nets and Barclays Center when Joe Tsai took control a few years ago.

It’s rare for an NFL team to be sold. Only the Carolina Panthers (2018) and Buffalo Bills (2014) have gotten new controlling partners in the past nine years. And while the Panthers sale drew a tepid reaction from potential buyers, the Broncos could see a very different level of interest.

The hosts close by discussing a Deloitte report on sports-related NFTs, and the dramatic final weekend on the F1 racing calendar, with drivers Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in a virtual dead heat with one race remaining in the season.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)