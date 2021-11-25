Sporticast: Devils President Jake Reynolds Talks New Jersey, New Jerseys

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with Jake Reynolds, president of the New Jersey Devils, about the business of the NHL, and how the franchise fits into its parent company’s larger portfolio.

The Devils are owned by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, also the parent of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, the Prudential Center and a handful of other sports, entertainment and real estate assets. It’s considered by many to be the ownership model of the future, and Reynolds discusses the advantages of being part of the larger company.

The trio also talks about how hospitality and ticketing is changing at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance is down for a lot of teams, but many in the business remain optimistic. Reynolds talks about what the Devils are seeing in the early part of the 2021-22 season, and what data the team is using to determine how to approach sales moving forward.

Lastly, they discuss the team’s new third jersey, a uniform designed with the help of Devils Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur. Reynolds says that the third jersey is as much about marketing and content as it is about merchandise sales.

