Erin Andrews’ WEAR Brand Inks NHL Deal for Women’s Apparel Line

A new collection of women’s apparel is coming to the NHL thanks to a multiyear agreement between the league and sports broadcaster Erin Andrews’ WEAR brand. Each of the NHL’s 32 teams (including the Seattle Kraken, the league’s 2021-22 expansion franchise) will have a new line of league-licensed women’s sportswear launching at the start of next season.

The NHL is reportedly targeting an October start for the league’s 105th campaign.

WEAR by Erin Andrews was created specifically for female fans, offering a wide range of styles, designs and sizes. Launched in October 2019 with the NFL, WEAR will offer items for female NHL fans in addition to those of the NFL, NBA and select NCAA schools—more than 100 total sports teams across its partner leagues.

Approximately 40% of the NHL’s particular fan base is female, according to the league.

“Leagues know that their fan base is split down the middle,” Andrews said in a phone interview. “A really big part of me hounding Fanatics and these leagues like the NHL was just saying, ‘Look, women love sports, and they love your sport. Now let’s outfit them.’”

Andrews also has a personal connection to the hockey league. Her husband, Jarret Stoll, is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, winning with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014. Stoll played 13 seasons in the NHL prior to his retirement.

“I know the hockey fan base very, very well, because not only am I a fan of the game, I’m also married to the game, if you will,” joked Andrews, who started her own career covering the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. “When we started this we went right into the deep end and went to the NFL. They are the biggest consumer, the biggest league. We held our nose and jumped in and we are so proud to say we were very successful. Then the NBA reached out and said they wanted to be a part of WEAR, and we got the NCAA as well, which was huge, but the NHL was always a dream of mine.”

The gear will be available in select retail locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, at arena team stores and on the league’s online shop, as well as via Fanatics, the world’s largest seller of licensed sports merchandise.