Sporticast: Fenway First, McGregor’s UFC Loss, New 76ers CEO

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Conor McGregor, the highest-paid athlete in the world, suffering yet another loss in the octagon over the weekend. McGregor is UFC’s biggest draw, but he’s lost three of four bouts and suffered an ugly injury on Saturday, leading many to question his future in the sport.

They also discuss the business of Fenway Park. One of the most popular and well-known stadiums in baseball, Fenway Park is a delicate balance between inconvenience and nostalgia. The Red Sox would likely make more money with a new stadium, but they would also lose an important (and valuable) part of the team’s identity.

The hosts also talk about longtime Houston Rockets CEO Tad Brown, who was hired as the next CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. Brown will oversee the business of the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center, plus the rest of the HBSE empire.

They close by discussing former Disney CEO Michael Eisner’s windfall from Topps going public, and the roughly $400 million in payouts that reinsurers will make as the Tokyo Summer Olympics push ahead without fans in attendance.

