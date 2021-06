On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the unexpected playoff success of the New York Islanders. The team is up 1-0 on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL’s semifinals, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. The Islanders are opening a new $1.5 billion arena next season, and the playoff run has sent ticket sales soaring.

They also discuss the proposal for a 12-team College Football Playoff, which appears to be gaining steam across the sport. Expanding from four teams to 12 would make the playoff more inclusive and a lot more lucrative. ESPN pays about $600 million per year under its current TV contract, and experts say that could jump to roughly $2 billion under the 12-team model.

The hosts also talk about an ongoing NFT sale that carries a 1% ownership stake in a Mexican soccer team, the strong pay-per-view numbers from Floyd Mayweather’s boxing exhibition against Logan Paul, and the potential sale of Stats Perform, one of the biggest data providers in sports.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)