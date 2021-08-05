Sporticast: Soccer’s $3 Billion Private Equity Play, Olympics Update

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including La Liga’s pending deal to sell 10% of its commercial interests to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for about $3 billion.

It’s the latest in what has become a growing trend in global sports. As leagues, teams and governing bodies face revenue shortfalls associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, many are turning to institutional investors for access to quick capital. La Liga’s deal values the Spanish soccer league’s commercial enterprise at more than $28 billion, and could be particularly valuable to clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid, which lost out of massive revenue sums and still have huge payroll obligations.

The hosts also discuss the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, which have made stars of some new names—and some familiar ones. Simone Biles was perhaps the most-hyped American heading into the Games, and while her performance wasn’t what many expected, it did humanize her in the eyes of many. Suni Lee, Caeleb Dressel and Sydney McLaughlin are among the other Americans who have increased their marketing profile thanks to their successes.

Lastly, the hosts discuss the pending trademark battle between the Cleveland Indians and a local roller derby group over the Cleveland Guardians name. The MLB club announced last month that it would become the Cleveland Guardians next year, but the roller derby circuit has been using the name commercially for years and has filed a rival trademark.

