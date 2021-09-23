Sporticast: L.A. Olympics Chief Discusses Business Prep, Taxpayers, Traffic

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams talk with Kathy Carter, newly-appointed CEO of LA28, about the organizing committee’s preparation for the first Summer Games in the U.S. since Atlanta in 1996. They chat about the business of the games, sponsorship and how to prepare for an event of that scale, this far in advance.

Los Angeles was awarded the Games in 2017 alongside Paris (for 2024), giving the group an 11-year window to turn the bid into reality. That’s a longer lead time than normal, and Carter was recently elevated to CEO from chief revenue officer to handle the entire organization. She talks about sponsorship sales, a new hospitality approach and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the group’s planning.

A former executive at Soccer United Marketing, Carter also discusses LA-specific aspects of the group’s plans, including the city’s notorious traffic, a new athlete marketing initiative, where events will be held, and what taxpayers can expect as the planning continues.

The hosts also chat with Kevin Lopes, senior director for content business development and innovation at ESPN, about the company’s upcoming ESPN Edge Conference. A virtual event taking place Sept. 29, the conference will showcase the many ways tech and data are changing ESPN’s product, including AR/VR initiatives and broadcast enhancements.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)