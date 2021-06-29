Sporticast: Lakers Stake Sold at $5 Billion Valuation, Nike Hits All-Time High

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including billionaire Philip Anschutz’s decision to sell his 27% stake in the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers. The team was valued at roughly $5 billion in the deal, which was first reported by Sportico.

It’s a big chunk of equity in one of the sports world’s most valuable teams, but Anschutz’s stake is special in another way: It carries a right of first refusal for future equity sales. That means new owners Mark Walter and Todd Boehly (both part-owners of the Dodgers) have a path to control the team should the Buss family ever choose to sell.

The hosts also discuss JPMorgan Chase’s recent investment in Robert Kraft’s analytics company, and Nike stock hitting an all-time high last Friday after the company announced full-year sales data from its Jordan Brand that were up 31% over the prior 12 months. They also talk about a new partnership between Sports Illustrated and gaming operator 888 Holdings, which will result in the SI Sportsbook launching later this year.

