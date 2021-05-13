Sporticast: LeBron vs. Steph in One-Game NBA Playoff, NFL Schedule Drops

In the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the release of the 2021 NFL schedule. Despite teams knowing their opponents ahead of time, the NFL has used gradual leaks and social media hype to turn its annual schedule release into a can’t-miss offseason event, much like it’s done with the combine and draft.

They also discuss the potential relocation of the Oakland Athletics, who received permission from MLB to consider moving to another city as their stadium situation remains in flux, and a recent Sportico story about licensing rights in college sports, which contains documents that have never before been made public.

Lastly, they talk about changes to the NBA’s playoff format which could result in a one-game series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, a matchup that would feature LeBron James vs. Steph Curry. Many of the people who embraced the changes, such as Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, are now voicing displeasure over their implementation.

