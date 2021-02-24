Rapper Macklemore Funds and Launches Bogey Boys Golf Apparel Line

Grammy Award-winning rapper Macklemore is launching a golf clothing line, called Bogey Boys, aimed at bringing more swag to courses around the world.

The 37-year-old artist, born Benjamin Haggerty, didn’t disclose how much of his own money he has poured into the line but noted that he is the brand’s sole investor. Macklemore, also a part-owner of his hometown Seattle Sounders FC, became hooked on golf after tagging along with friends on a trip three years ago; now he plays three to four times a week.

“There’s something about this sport that is very addictive, and I’m an addict,” Macklemore said in an interview. “Luckily I found the game [of golf], the game found me, and I became completely obsessed shortly after I first played.”

The Thrift Shop rapper, known to sport oversized fur coats and rap about his “grandpa style,” would try finding golf apparel that suited his tastes but became dissatisfied with what he would call a bland selection.

“I’d go into pro shops where they sell the golf clothes, and all of it would look exactly the same,” he said. “They’d have the same polos, khakis and waterproof jacket, and that’s it. I didn’t want to wear any of it and was like, ‘Where are the dope golf clothes?’

“I’ve always been inspired by the old golf fashion, [guys like] Payne Stewart, Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer,” he continued. “All these dudes had so much style back in the day. Before I even thought about playing the game I thought golfers were killing it back in the day, and once I started playing I thought things could be so much better.”

Returning to his roots, so to speak, Macklemore would search thrift shops and sites like eBay and Etsy to find different examples of textures, drapings and other inspiration for the line. The results of more than a year of work include checkered, striped and polka dotted shirts; sweaters; footwear; gloves and hats—all of which are as boldly designed as their maker.

So far, the rapper has only sent the apparel out to professionals and music industry friends, but now fans will get a chance to purchase the line. Items will be priced anywhere from $15 to $150.

“This is a homage to the past, with a 2021 twist on it,” he said. “You have some classic pieces that draw inspiration from previous decades yet are contemporary and fit in with the current landscape of where fashion is right now. We didn’t cut any corners. At the end of the day I want to make clothing that is timeless, and this isn’t about making money. It’d be nice, but that’s not why I’m doing it. It’s been a creative outlet.”

An 11-handicap golfer, Macklemore will stick to playing Pro-Am tournaments. And rocking his Bogey Boys line, he’ll be hard to miss.