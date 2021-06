On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Sunday’s boxing exhibition between retired champion Floyd Mayweather and YouTube celebrity Logan Paul. It was the latest version of a trend in boxing and golf, where established athletes square off against celebrities from other realms, hoping to attract a wider audience and bigger purses.

They also discuss NFL player Mark Ingram II’s investment into D.C. United, which valued the MLS club at $710 million, among the highest valuations in league history. Ingram is just the latest athlete to invest in MLS, following similar deals for James Harden (Houston), Kevin Durant (Philadelphia), Russell Wilson (Seattle) and Mia Hamm (Los Angeles).

The hosts also discuss an executive departure at the NFL—senior vice president Kevin LaForce, architect of the league’s media and investment strategies, is leaving to join RedBird Capital—and a new potential ownership structure for European soccer giant Manchester United.

