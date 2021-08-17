Sporticast: Corn Stalks and Walk-Offs at MLB’s Iowa Game

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams game. Played in the middle of an Iowa cornfield, the game drew record TV ratings, massive ticket demand and a lot of buzz on social media.

Sports teams and leagues are starting to experiment more with playing games in innovation—and appealing—settings. Last year’s NHL Winter Classic in Tahoe, for example, drew a lot of praise despite the fact that one of the games was delayed more than eight hours due to weather.

The hosts also discuss the NFL’s approach to sports betting. After signing deals with Fanduel, DraftKings and Caesar’s back in April, the league is adding a handful of new partners. No U.S. league sees more betting action that the NFL, which stands to make billions annually from the industry once the U.S. market is fully mature.

The show closes with a discuss on a new partnership between WWE and Goldin Auctions, and an NIL deal at BYU that has become the talk of college football.

