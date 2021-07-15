Sporticast: MLS Valuations Hit $860 Million, LeBron James Media Empire

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including recent Sportico valuations that found the average MLS club is now worth roughly $550 million. That’s more than all but six English Premier League teams. The most valuable MLS franchises are LAFC ($860 million), Atlanta United ($845 million) and the L.A. Galaxy ($835 million).

Those valuations are based largely on the belief that the league will continue to grow both in stature and in revenue. It also helps that MLS clubs can’t be relegated, unlike soccer teams in almost any other league in the world. As it stands right now, the biggest business drivers are sponsors and ticket sales.

The hosts also discuss Ares Management’s plans to raise $1.5 billion for a new sports fund, and LeBron James’ production company, SpringHill Co., seeking investment at a $750 million valuation.

