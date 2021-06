On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams sit down with Scott O’Neil, an executive with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and CEO of both the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

The trio discuss the recent string of unruly fan behavior in various NBA arenas at the start of the playoffs, and how a team executive approaches the benefits and challenges of having fans back at games. They also discuss soaring valuations—O’Neil say the valuation of the 76ers has increased six-fold in the past eight years—the league’s courting of private equity money, and its opportunity overseas, particularly in China.

They also talk about O’Neil’s new book, Be Where Your Feet Are, which covers leadership lessons he has learned throughout his career. He talks about the culture inside companies, things he learned from sports executives like former NBA commissioner David Stern, and how he approaches work-life balance.

