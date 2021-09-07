Sporticast: NFL Kickoff, Big 12 Expansion, Bishop Sycamore

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the 2021 NFL season, which kicks off later this week with a game between the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.

Sportico‘s NFL valuations are being released later this week, and the Cowboys will likely retain their top spot, not because of their success on the field but because of their success off it. The club known as “America’s Team” has used its massive fan base and sprawling stadium to maximize the local revenue that NFL franchises are allowed to keep for themselves. The Cowboys are also expanding into real estate, with a headquarters in nearby Frisco that has a practice facility, housing, retail shops and a healthcare research building.

The hosts also discuss the potential expansion of the Big 12. Faced with the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, the conference is in talks to add Houston, BYU, Central Florida and Houston, according to multiple reports. It would be a move of survival—a response to the departure of its two highest-profile members to keep the league on par with some of its peers.

They also talk about the NHL’s Sportradar equity options, the high school sports scandal involving Bishop Sycamore, and a former NBA center now facing jail time for allegedly failing to pay taxes on salary he earned playing in China.

