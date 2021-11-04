Sporticast: Aaron Rodgers COVID Case and Other NFL Legal Woes

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams are joined by Michael McCann, Sportico‘s legal expert, to chat through a series of NFL stories, starting with Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19.

One of the league’s most visible stars, Rodgers told reporters earlier this year that he was “immunized,” which many took to be another way of saying he was vaccinated. The three-time MVP tested positive for COVID this week and in the process revealed that he was not vaccinated. The team and league were aware, but the confusion has surfaced new questions regarding the league’s strict rules for unvaccinated players, and whether Rodgers and the Packers followed those guidelines.

Next, the trio talks about the league’s ongoing legal battle with the city and county of St. Louis. The NFL has been handed a series of losses in the case, which argues that the league broke its own bylaws in moving the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles. To make matters more complicated, at their annual fall gathering last week, NFL owners reportedly discussed the possibility that Rams owner Stan Kroenke could back out of his commitment to indemnify the other owners from damages in the suit.

Lastly, the group discusses the latest in the fallout over the league’s investigation into workplace harassment at the Washington Football Team. Commissioner Roger Goodell has reiterated that the league will not go public with an parts of the investigation, but many people interviewed for the probe have publicly said they want some details released.

