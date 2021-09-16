Sporticast: Paul Rabil Talks Retirement, Lacrosse Legacy, Future

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with lacrosse star Paul Rabil, who retired earlier this week after a 14-year career in which he scored more points than anyone else in the history of the pro game. Rabil is also co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League, an outdoor circuit in the middle of its third season.

Rabil was the No. 1 pick in the 2008 MLL collegiate draft, and made $6,000 in his first year. He was working a second job until a sponsorship with Under Armour made it possible to focus full-time on lacrosse. He later became the sport’s first Million Dollar Man, and in 2019 launched the tour-based PLL alongside his brother, Mike.

Rabil, 35, talks about the challenges of balancing his playing career with his career as an entrepreneur, and how the two clashed increasingly in the past few years. He said he was disappointed in his play in the first two PLL seasons, and chose to dedicate more time to his training for this current season.

He also talks about what’s next, beyond the PLL. Rabil says he’s always been interest in storytelling, and that retiring from playing might clear up some conflicts of interest that will let him help other lacrosse stars with their content.

