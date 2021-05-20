Sporticast: English Soccer’s Inequality, Another MLS Club Sold

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including recent Sportico valuations of clubs in the English Premier League. The list is dominated by the six largest teams (Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham), the same clubs that joined the doomed Super League a few weeks ago. Manchester United is worth $4.65 billion; the bottom 14 teams combined are worth $3.7 billion.

They also discuss news from Clemson University and Stanford University, which are both reinstating programs that they tried to cut in the middle of the pandemic. Stanford announced this week that all 11 varsity teams it eliminated last July will continue as full-time sports. Both schools were facing Title IX legal challenges about their decisions.

Lastly, they close with the latest in MLS. Devils and 76ers co-owner David Blitzer is one of a number of investors interested in Real Salt Lake, while real estate developer Ted Segal just purchased the Houston Dynamo for around $400 million.

