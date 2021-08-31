Sporticast: Ronaldo Returns to Man U, Miami MLS Club Valued Over $600 Million

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United after 12 years playing elsewhere. His transfer comes just weeks after Lionel Messi, the sport’s other massive star, left Barcelona and signed with Paris Saint-Germain.

United is paying Juventus a $17.7 million (€15 million) transfer fee, with the potential for another $9.4 million in add-ons, according to someone familiar with the terms. Ronaldo will also sign a hefty new contract with the English club, one that will continue his run as one of the world’s highest paid athletes. He was third in Sportico‘s most recent rankings, with $120 million in annual income.

The hosts also talk about the latest major MLS transaction—Inter Miami owners Jorge and Jose Mas are buying out their partners Marcelo Claure and Masa Son in a deal that gives the club an enterprise value of more than $600 million. It’s the latest lofty valuation for MLS, which is negotiating its next round of TV deals.

Lastly, the pair discuss the NFL’s continued embrace of sports betting. The world’s richest sports league is moving quickly to profit off the growing industry, including commercial partnerships with sportsbooks, data deals and increased fan engagement.

