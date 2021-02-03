Russell Wilson and Ciara Joining Thomas Tull Insurance Venture

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks and his wife Ciara, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, have joined forces in a new joint insurance venture, focusing on the needs of minority-owned businesses and diverse communities across the U.S.

The new venture, called Evolution Advisors LLC, was announced Wednesday by Acrisure, a top-10 global insurance broker. Wilson was brought into the project by Thomas Tull, chairman and founder of the Acrisure Technology Group and a minority owner of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. Tull also produced the film 42,honoring the life and career of Jackie Robinson, and is a member of the board of directors of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

“We’re excited to partner with Acrisure on this venture,” Wilson and Ciara said in a joint statement. “We believe in the power of ownership and our hope is that through this partnership, we can help create a path for diverse communities to build up their own businesses and infrastructure. It’s always been important for us to give back to the community and now, more so than ever, we recognize that minority owned businesses need to be afforded more opportunities.”

Wilson started two Super Bowls for the Seahawks, winning Super Bowl 48 in 2013 over the Denver Broncos, 43-8, at MetLife Stadium, the third largest point-differential the game’s 54-year history.

Wilson also heads the Seattle-based West2East production company. In 2019, he and his wife joined a group trying to bring a Major League Baseball expansion team to nearby Portland. Wilson played minor-league baseball and was drafted by the Colorado Rockies as well as the Seahawks.

“There is no more important mission than investing in, and supporting businesses that promote equality,” Tull said. “We are honored to partner with Russell Wilson and Ciara, who are each unmatched in their respective fields and committed along with Acrisure to providing opportunities for diverse communities.”