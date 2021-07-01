Sporticast: Sixers CEO Departs, Jerry Jones Sells, Ares Management Buys

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Scott O’Neil’s decision to step down as CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. A recent guest on the podcast, O’Neil spent eight years with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (the teams’ parent company), helping build a family of assets that now includes sports team, venues, real estate, esports, an incubator and venture fund.

They also talk about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who is deepening his investment in competitive video gaming through the $27 million sale of Complexity, an esports franchise he backed in 2017. Also mentioned: private equity giant Ares Management’s $1 billion worth of recent investments across sports including F1, MLB and European soccer.

Lastly, the pair discuss the economics around Colby College’s new $200 million athletics facility, and a star-studded investor group for sports media app Buzzer.

