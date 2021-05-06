Sporticast: Teenage Phenom’s Soccer Lawsuit, Cryptocurrency in Sports

In the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a lawsuit filed by 15-year-old soccer prodigy Olivia Moultrie, who says the NWSL’s age restrictions are a violation of antitrust law. Moultrie, who can’t play overseas and won’t be eligible in America’s top pro league until she turns 18, says the rules are preventing her from realizing other business opportunities, like sponsorships and a fair shake at playing on the national team.

They also discuss the latest on Sportradar’s negotiations with Horizon Acquisition Corp. II, a SPAC led by Los Angeles Dodger co-owner Todd Boehly. The two sides have extended their window to nail down a deal, and have begun sharing privileged financial information with prospective institutional investors.

The hosts also talk about what sports teams and athletes are doing with their cryptocurrency after selling NFTs, and heavy revenue losses for the New York Knicks and New York Rangers as parent company MSG eases back into having fans in the arena.

