Sporticast: A Genius Deal and a Monumental Undertaking

In the latest episode of the Sporticast, Scott Soshnick is joined by Sportico managing editor Matt Bok to discuss the NFL’s deal with Genius Sports to be the official provider of league data to sportsbooks and other customers- and what that could mean for rival companies. The hosts then look at the NCAA women’s tournament- and the value that may be getting left on the table, before revisiting the news that Arctos Sports Partners will be buying a stake in the Golden State Warriors.

The show concludes with a look at how Monumental Sports has become a service-first business for Washington owner Ted Leonsis, who has expanded his holdings beyond the Wizards and Capitals to gaming, a streaming network and more. The future isn’t all digital, however- especially not for the company’s in-arena sportsbook, the first of its kind in the NHL or NBA.

