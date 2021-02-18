Sporticast: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Sees Value Explode, MLB Preview, Women’s Sports Investments

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the rapid growth of the collectibles market. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased demand for memorabilia and trading cards—everything from Topps rookies to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tuna cards.

The hosts also mull the upcoming MLB season, with pitchers and catchers already reporting for spring training, and the looming labor fight that will occur in baseball following the 2021 season. Lastly, they delve into the recent influx of sponsorship and investment into women’s sports, which includes a pair of presidential daughters buying into the NWSL, and a new drink sponsor for U.S. Soccer.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)