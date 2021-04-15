Sporticast: PLL’s Return, AEG’s Dan Beckerman on Bringing Back Fans

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a new executive hire by DraftKings, a creative solution to an internet problem in esports, and the Premier Lacrosse League’s return to its tour-based model.

They’re also joined by Dan Beckerman, CEO of sports and entertainment giant AEG, to discuss the company’s plans for bringing fans back to sporting events and concerts this spring. AEG owns equity in the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings, plus the Los Angeles Galaxy, and a number of venues, including the Staples Center. Beckerman talks about lessons from the past 12 months, the temporary changes fans can expect in stadiums and arenas, and which pandemic solutions might become permanent.

