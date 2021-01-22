Sporticast: NBA Valuations, Kelly Loeffler, NCAA Deficits

In the first episode of the Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including recent Sportico valuations that found the average NBA team is now worth $2.4 billion. The NBA has more teams worth $5+ billion (Knicks, Warriors and Lakers) than the NFL (Cowboys), and the COVID-19 pandemic, though it upended the sport in the near term, has done little to affect the values more broadly.

The hosts also discuss the NFL’s success playing its regular season and postseason with minimal disruption, and former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler’s future as a WNBA owner. Loeffler holds a minority stake in the Atlanta Dream, whose players vocally supported her opponent in Georgia’s recent run-off elections, and may be forced to surrender her equity as part of a full team sale. Lastly, the hosts discuss Fairleigh Dickinson University’s unique approach to its athletics deficit.

