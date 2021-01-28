Sporticast: GameStop Stock Run, NBA Sets Investor Rules, NCAA Loses $800 Million

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the wild saga of GameStop stock and the many ways it touches the world of sports. New York Mets billionaire owner Steve Cohen, for example, was part of a group that lost money with a short position on the video game retailer.

The hosts also discuss news from the NBA, NCAA and NFL. The NBA has finalized its rules for allowing institutional investors into the owners’ circle, including a maximum number of teams that can be held in a single fund, and a maximum amount of equity that teams can sell. The NCAA says it lost $800 million when it canceled the men’s basketball championship last year, and NFL conference championship ratings may signal a strong Super Bowl result for CBS.



