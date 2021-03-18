Sporticast: LeBron The MLB Owner | Basketball Players vs. NCAA

In the latest episode of the Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest investment by LeBron James. The NBA star is part of RedBird Capital’s $750 million investment in Fenway Sports Group, a deal that values the parent of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC at more than $7.3 billion.

The hosts also discuss a social media movement of college basketball players on the eve of the NCAA Tournament, calling attention to the fact that they’re not given the same marketing rights as other university students. They also talk about a new sports-focused ETF, Tiger Woods’ new video game deal, and recap Thursday’s Sportico Live event.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)