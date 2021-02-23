Skip to main content
Sporticast: Mariners CEO Gives Disastrous Interview, Data Firm’s Billions, NHL Outdoor Games

By 
Eben Novy-Williams, Scott Soshnick
Sporticast Podcast
Designed by Mario Paulis

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a disastrous 45-minute interview that Seattle Mariners CEO Kevin Mather gave to a local rotary club earlier this month. Mather, who resigned on Monday, disparaged foreign-born players for their English and spoke with rare candor about the team’s business strategies, which reveals a lot about the labor fight looming for MLB after this season is over.

The hosts also discuss Fernando Tatis Jr.’s salary-sharing agreement with Big League Advance, and Sportradar’s potential $10+ billion valuation. They also discuss the NHL’s latest string of outdoor games and Notre Dame throwing cold water on the much-anticipated return of EA Sports’ next college football video game.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)

