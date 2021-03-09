Skip to main content
Sporticast: Meghan Markle vs. LeBron, NBA’s Star-Studded Blockchain Council

Eben Novy-Williams, Scott Soshnick
In the latest episode of the Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including last weekend’s NBA All-Star Game festivities, which went head-to-head with Oprah Winfrey’s much-anticipated interview with Meaghan Markle and Prince Harry. The NBA held the event in Atlanta despite objections from many around the league.

The hosts also discuss Sportradar’s recent agreement with a SPAC led by Todd Boehly, which values the sports data giant at $10 billion. They also talk about the NBA’s new blockchain subcommittee, which features some of its most tech-savvy owners, and a new data initiative aimed at measuring women’s sports fandom.

