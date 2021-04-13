Sporticast: Augusta’s $600 Million Man, Liga MX Investment, A-Rod the NBA Owner

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Hideki Matsuyama’s historic win at the Masters. The first Japanese golfer to win a men’s major, Matsuyama could see $600 million worth of new endorsement opportunities, particularly in golf-crazed Japan, because of the victory.

They also discuss two new potential team sales. In the first, a group of U.S. investors led by Al Tylis and Sam Porter have an agreement in place to purchase about 50% of Mexican soccer team Club Necaxa, the first major American investment into Liga MX. That group includes actress Eva Longoria and soccer star Mesut Ozil. In the second, a group led by Alex Rodriguez and Walmart executive Marc Lore have an agreement in place to buy the NBA’s Timberwolves and WNBA’s Lynx for $1.5 billion.

