Sporticast: The Masters Tees Off, Olympics Boycott Controversy

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including this year’s Masters golf tournament. Billed as a “tradition unlike any other,” the Masters has a unique business model that eschews the commercialization seen in other major sporting events. This year’s event tees off without Tiger Woods, and amid growing controversy over a Georgia voting rights bill that led MLB to move its All-Star Game from Atlanta.

The hosts also discuss a State Department official’s comment this week about the possibility of a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, an idea gaining support because of human rights violations in China. They close with a recap of all the recent news surrounding sports collectibles and digital art, including Topps going public in a SPAC deal that values the card maker at $1.3 billion.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)