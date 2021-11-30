Sporticast: Max Scherzer Gets Paid as MLB Lockout Looms

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a flurry of MLB free agency deals inked on the eve of the sport’s impending lockout. A number of players have signed big deals in the last few days, none bigger than Max Scherzer’s new contract with the New York Mets that will pay the pitcher an average of $43.3 million per year.

Scherzer’s Mets deal, one of the biggest of the Steve Cohen era, comes just days ahead of what will almost certainly be another work stoppage in Major League Baseball. The current CBA between MLB and its players expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, and the two sides appear nowhere close to a new agreement. Baseball’s last work stoppage was a strike in 1994-95 that resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of games, including the 1994 World Series.

Another group making big money this week— coaches. The annual NCAA coaching carousel is in full force again, and a rare number of top tier jobs have opened, including USC, LSU, Florida, Oklahoma and Washington. Other schools, like Michigan State and Penn State, are paying record amounts to keep their coaches on long-term deals.

Lastly, the hosts talk about the debt ratings of the major U.S. sports leagues, and the latest in Fenway Sports Group’s acquisition of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.

