Sporticast: Vince McMahon’s XFL Lawsuit, NHL Team’s Tout Service, Team USA vs. Puma

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest in the $23.8 million legal fight between WWE boss Vince McMahon and former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck. McMahon says Luck repeatedly disclosed confidential XFL business to his brother-in-law, who is an NFL agent.

The hosts also discuss the Vegas Golden Knights’ latest sponsor, a sports betting tout service based in Mexico, and a recently filed lawsuit in which Team USA claims sportswear giant Puma is “declaring war” against Olympic trademarks. They also talk about the bizarre story involving New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin and the latest on Tiger Woods’ car crash.



