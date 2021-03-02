Sporticast: Michael Jordan’s Unsold Home, Fenway Sports Investment, NFL’s Billion-Dollar Media Deals

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the struggle to sell Michael Jordan’s Chicago mansion. The house has been on the market since 2012, and the asking price has dropped to $14.8 million from $29 million.

The hosts also discuss RedBird Capital’s investment into Fenway Sports Group, the company that owns the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, Fenway Park and some other sports and media assets. The deal values Fenway Sports Group at $7 billion. They also talk about the NFL’s looming media deals, which are a critical step in commissioner Roger Goodell’s stated goal of reaching $25 billion in revenue by 2027.

