Sporticast: Mickelson’s Millions, U.S. Soccer Shakeup

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Phil Mickelson’s historic win at the PGA Championship. Mickelson earned $2.16 million, the largest single-event prize in his PGA Tour career, and is nearing $900 million in lifetime golf earnings.

The hosts also discuss the changing business relationship between U.S. Soccer and MLS. For almost two decades, MLS’s marketing arm has managed the commercial rights for its governing body, a set-up that will change starting in 2023. That means the next media rights deal for the league will come separate from rights for U.S. men’s and women’s national teams.

Lastly, the hosts discuss a new super league of sorts in high school basketball. Six major high school programs, including Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy and Florida’s Monteverde Academy, have announced a new league that they hope will provide a larger platform for some of the best high school players in the country. It’s just the latest disruption in the pipeline to the NBA, which is facing pressure from all angles.

