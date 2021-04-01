Sporticast: The NCAA’s Big Day at the Supreme Court

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams are joined by Sportico legal analyst Michael McCann to break down the oral arguments in a U.S. Supreme Court case that could forever alter the landscape of college sports.

By most accounts, Wednesday’s oral arguments did not go well for the NCAA, which appealed this case to the Supreme Court as part of its fight to maintain a business model where athletes are not compensated beyond the basic costs of attending school. Justices were openly antagonistic to the governing body, hinting that they may view the NCAA’s business as a violation of anti-trust law. The trio discuss how the NCAA reached this point, what happened with SCOTUS on Wednesday, and what to expect moving forward.

