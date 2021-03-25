Skip to main content
Newsletters

Sporticast: NFL and Amazon Deepen Relationship, Fanatics Worth $12.8 Billion

By 
Eben Novy-Williams, Scott Soshnick
Sporticast Podcast Soshnick Novy-Williams
Designed by Mario Paulis

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a partnership between the NFL and Amazon that will add thousands of officially licensed products to Amazon’s site. The deal, which came less than a week after Amazon expanded its streaming rights, also includes sports ecommerce giant Fanatics.

They also discuss the latest Fanatics funding round, which values Michael Rubin’s company at more than $12.8 billion, and Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder’s deal to assume 100% control of the team, ending a public fight over the ownership future of one of the NFL’s most valuable franchises. They close with a conversation about how companies are re-thinking their corporate tickets as fans prepare to return to arenas and stadiums.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)

 

More News

More PMC Sites

Icon Link

Copyright © 2021 Sportico Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad