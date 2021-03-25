Sporticast: NFL and Amazon Deepen Relationship, Fanatics Worth $12.8 Billion

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a partnership between the NFL and Amazon that will add thousands of officially licensed products to Amazon’s site. The deal, which came less than a week after Amazon expanded its streaming rights, also includes sports ecommerce giant Fanatics.

They also discuss the latest Fanatics funding round, which values Michael Rubin’s company at more than $12.8 billion, and Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder’s deal to assume 100% control of the team, ending a public fight over the ownership future of one of the NFL’s most valuable franchises. They close with a conversation about how companies are re-thinking their corporate tickets as fans prepare to return to arenas and stadiums.

