Skip to main content
Newsletters

Sporticast: NFL Draft Wrap, Texas TV, Rugby’s Private Equity Moment

Eben Novy-Williams
Sporticast Podcast Soshnick Novy-Williams
Designed by Mario Paulis

In the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a recap of last week’s NFL Draft. The first round drew 12.5 million viewers across all networks, 2.1 million more than this year’s Oscars. It was the second most-watched opening round in NFL Draft history, trailing only last year’s mid-pandemic telecast.

They also discuss a new sponsor-inspired camera angle that’s drawing ire from baseball fans in Texas, a potential $281 million investment from Silver Lake into New Zealand Rugby, and the potential sale of the Intel Sports Group, which focuses on 360-degree video replays for sports leagues, teams, fans and media companies.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)

 

More News

More PMC Sites

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Sportico Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad