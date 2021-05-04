Sporticast: NFL Draft Wrap, Texas TV, Rugby’s Private Equity Moment

In the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a recap of last week’s NFL Draft. The first round drew 12.5 million viewers across all networks, 2.1 million more than this year’s Oscars. It was the second most-watched opening round in NFL Draft history, trailing only last year’s mid-pandemic telecast.

They also discuss a new sponsor-inspired camera angle that’s drawing ire from baseball fans in Texas, a potential $281 million investment from Silver Lake into New Zealand Rugby, and the potential sale of the Intel Sports Group, which focuses on 360-degree video replays for sports leagues, teams, fans and media companies.

